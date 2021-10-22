Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is busy shooting for his film 'Vikram Vedha' in the UAE, took some time out of his busy schedule to pen a heartfelt social media post for his mother Pinkie Roshan on her birthday.

" I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother's birthday to meet me . Ain't I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that's what they were there to tell me," he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone: Being an Athlete Had a Tremendous Role in Shaping My Personality.

Hrithik also wished to be her son in every life.

"And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl," he added.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: There Is a Need For More Layered and Complex Women Characters in Cinema.

Alongside the sweet note, Hrithik posted a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with his mother.

Earlier in the day, Pinkie's husband and director Rakesh Roshan wished the former on social media.

"Pinkie wishing you the biggest slice of happiness todah. Happy Birthday! Lots of love," he wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)