Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly opened up on turning down audition for Ryan Coogler directorial 'Sinners', reported Deadline

He recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he talked about skipping out on a potential audition for a vampire role over the inclusion of a racial slur in his script.

Citing the reason, he shared, "Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that," said Kelly, adding, "The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition -- it's the one that's in the house, so he's the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the 'n-word' and I wouldn't do it, reported Deadline.

Kelly appeared to be referring to the character of Bert, played by Peter Dreimanis. Married to Lola Kirke's Joan, the couple makes the mistake of welcoming Remmick (Jack O'Connell) into their home before he turns them into vampires, as per the outlet.

'Sinners,' which debuted on April 18, is one of the major box office phenomena of 2025. An entirely original horror film went on to gross a staggering 364 million USD worldwide.

The film follows brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by frequent Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan.As the enterprising twins return to their home in Mississippi to open a music hall, they find their new business under siege by a horde of vampires.

Other members of the expansive cast include Miles Caton, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and more. (ANI)

