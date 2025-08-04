The Telugu film industry workers have gone on strike from Monday, August 4, 2025, demanding a pay hike. The indefinite strike was announced by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation (TFIEF) in a press note on Sunday, August 3, 2025. As a result of the stoppage of work, all film shoots as well as web series and television schedules have been cancelled until further notice. The shoots can continue only if the producers agree to the demands of the workers' union. The workers’ body said in a statement: “Those providing relevant confirmation from the producer will be allowed to go shooting. The relevant letter needs to be submitted to the federation.” A report by 123Telugu says that film producers are not too keen on a salary and wage hike for film workers. The TFIEF was to hold a meeting with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) and Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce to discuss the issue. The Federation members were to pay a visit to the Labour Commissioner's office in Hyderabad, Telangana, today to discuss the issue and arrive at a solution that is best for all. ‘Hyderabad We Made It’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reaches India With Daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Shoot.

Telugu Film Industry on Strike – What Are the Workers’ Demands?

The film workers of the Telugu film industry, including crew, technicians and support staff, are demanding a wage hike of up to 30 percent. The wages of over 10,000 film industry workers have remained stagnant for three years, says a report in NDTV. However, producers are willing to increase the wages by a meagre 5 percent. For example, if the workers in Tollywood may get paid INR 1,400 per day currently, they have demanded a hike to at least INR 1,820 per day. The union members also insist on a system of same-day wage disbursements.

Telugu Film Industry Strike Key Points (AI-Generated Table) Strike Start Date August 4, 2025 (Indefinite until demands met) Federation Demand 30% wage hike (INR 1,400 per day to INR 1,820 per day, with same day payments) Producers' Counteroffer Only 5% increase; claims existing wages are high Union Scope 24 categories, 10,000 workers Allowed Shoots Only for producers who agree to demands in writing. Affected Productions All Telugu films, web series, multilingual shoots.

Priyanka Chopra Arrives for ‘SSMB29’ Shoot in Hyderabad

Amidst the call for strike in the Telugu film industry and halting of film shoots, Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived for the shoot of the Mahesh Babu film SSMB29 in Hyderabad. The tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka Chopra had shot for the film in Odisha earlier this year, and she is back for the second schedule, with three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. ‘SSMB29’ Leaked Video: Mahesh Babu-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Clip From Rajamouli Film’s Odisha Sets Goes Viral; Makers Tighten Security, As Priyanka Chopra Reaches Location.

However, it is not clear if SSMB29 has given in to the demands of film workers for a wage hike or stopped the shoot. SSMB29 is also set to be shot at international locations in the future.

Official Statements on Tollywood Workers' Strike - See Post:

Tollywood on hold! The Telugu Film Workers Federation has halted all movie shoots, demanding a 30% wage increase and same-day payments. Only shoots that comply with these new terms will continue. TFIEF, which represents 24 different crafts, is requesting a wage increase from… pic.twitter.com/nTRezNThM8 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 4, 2025

When Will Telugu Film Industry Strike End?

Until a resolution is reached for the pay hike demand, all film, web series and television shootings will be halted. If the strike goes on indefinitely, it could impact the economy of the Telugu film world, much like the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike of 2023. This could affect not only production shoots but also release dates and marketing and promotion plans.

