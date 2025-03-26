Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): The makers of the Telugu film Mad Square released the much-awaited trailer today at its launch event in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The movie stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Vishnu Oi and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. It is directed by Kalyan Shankar. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster film MAD which was released in 2023.

The lead cast and Naga Vamsi, the film's presenter, were present at the trailer launch to interact with fans and media. While speaking to ANI, Naga Vamsi shared details of the film and expressed hope for its success at the box office.

"I am Naga Vamsi, a producer from South India. We are here for an event regarding our film Mad Square, which will be released this weekend. It is the sequel to the very successful film Mad. We are very happy that this film is releasing and we hope this film will be a great success," said Vamsi.

The trailer highlights the film's signature quirky humour and unpredictable events involving the Mad Gang--Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nitin as they plan to visit Goa. The movie contains punch lines that always come at a time when you least expect them, like during kidnapping, interrogation, and other situations, as shown in the trailer.

It begins with Laddu's (Vishnu Oi) wedding and follows his three silly friends, who create chaos. Their mischief leads them to Goa, where a fun-filled adventure begins. The trailer is packed with mirth, with the trio's immature pranks and humorous banters making it an entertaining watch.

The background score of Mad Square is given by Thaman S, while the music of the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The song seems level and full of high-energy dance moves by the lead actors.

At the trailer launch event, actress Priyanka Jawalkar wore a beautiful yellow dress, while Vamsi was seen in a casual blue t-shirt and jeans. Hero Sangeeth Sobhan donned a white shirt and complemented it with a black t-shirt and cargo pants at the trailer launch event.

The film is set to be released in theatres on March 28. (ANI)

