Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is getting a biopic. The first look of the upcoming movie AJEY- The Untold Story of a Yogi was unveiled on Wednesday. The motion poster offers a glimpse into Yogi Adityanath’s inspiring transformation, showcasing the defining moments that shaped his spiritual and political path. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Interacts and Greets Lucknow Super Giants Team Ahead of IPL 2025.

It shows his early years, his decision to embrace sanyas as a Nathpanthi Yogi, and his evolution into a politician and leader. The film is inspired by book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta, and promises to be a compelling blend of drama, emotions, action, and sacrifice. Anant Joshi will be seen essaying the role of Yogi Adityanath. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Pavan Malhotra, Garima Singh, Rajesh Khattar in key roles.

First Look of ‘Ajey’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Biopic Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samrat Cinematics (@samratcineindia)

Speaking about the film, Ritu Mengi, Producer, Samrat Cinematics, shared, “Yogi Adityanath’s life is filled with challenges, resilience, and transformation. Our film presents his journey in an engaging and dramatic manner, bringing to life the events that shaped him. With an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative, we are excited to bring this inspirational story to audiences worldwide”. The film’s music is composed by Meet Bros, and its story is written by Dilip Bachchan Jha & Priyank Dubey, director of photography Vishnu Rao & production designer Udai Prakash Singh.

Director Ravindra Gautam said, “Our film is incredibly inspirational for the youth of our country which portrays a simple middle-class boy from a remote Uttarakhand village who becomes the Chief Minister of the most populous state of India. His journey is one of determination, selflessness, faith, and leadership, and we have worked hard to create an immersive experience that does justice to his incredible life”. Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant Receives Prestigious ‘Ram Lalla Showpiece’ by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (See Pic).

Produced by Ritu Mengi under the banner of Samrat Cinematics, the film is set for a grand worldwide release in 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).