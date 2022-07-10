New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): As Sunday marks the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty and several others took to social media and extended heartfelt greetings to their fans.

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that read, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak. May your celebrations be joyous and memorable."

Shilpa in her Insta story wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity!"

Sanjay Dutt shared a tweet that read, "Here's wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all."

Ayushmann shared a monochrome picture of him shown on a camera's display screen on his Insta story. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak"

Sonakshi Sinha posted an image in which she was doing an 'Aadab' pose. In the caption, she also wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Aap sabhi ko #EidAlAdha ki haardik shubhkaamnaye."

Richa Chadha also tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings."

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

