Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and sought to inspire people to exercise their franchise.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast her vote.

Popular lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was also spotted arriving at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote.

Ananya Panday along with her father Chunky Panday was also seen at a polling booth as they arrived to cast their votes.

Veteran actor Ranjeet also cast his vote.

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45.53 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections while a turnout of 61.47 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 3 pm.

Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.99 per cent, while Thane district recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.94 per cent and Mumbai city recorded 39.34 per cent till 3 pm. .

As per Election Commission data, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 40.89 per cent, Nagpur 44.45 per cent, Aurangabad 47.05 per cent, Pune 41.70 per cent, Nashik 46.86 per cent, Satara 49.82 per cent, Dhule 47.62 per cent, Palghar 46.82 per cent, Ratnagiri 50.04 per cent, Nanded 42.87 per cent and Latur 48.34 per cent.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

