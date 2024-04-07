Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene, known for her role in the streaming movie 'Maja Ma' and as a judge on 'Dance Deewane', joined the viral 'vaatavaran' trend by sharing her version.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the 'vaatavaran' dialogue from the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared the video from the 'Dance Deewane' set, where she added her own flair to the scene and performed the lines originally said by Lisa Haydon in the movie.

The actress lip-synced the dialogue: "One day they used the word 'vaatavaran', and I was like, 'OMG, I love that word. What does it mean?'. So Ayan said, 'It means vibe'."

Madhuri was seen wearing a black saree in the video clip.

The actress recently appeared on the runway for Ranna Gill's presentation at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, where she wore a white pantsuit adorned with sparkles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film'Panchak'. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

She was also seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. (ANI)

