Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): As Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra Deol turned 85 on Tuesday, actor Madhuri Dixit extended a heartwarming wish to make his day special.

The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from a set of her shoot using the app's 'story' feature, penning down an adorably sweet birthday wish.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Dharam Ji. May you continue working magic with your charm both on-screen and in real life. Praying for your good health and sending you my best wishes," she wrote.

Dharam Singh Deol, known as Dharmendra, is famous as the "He-Man" of Indian cinema. Besides an Indian film actor, he is also a producer, and politician and is considered as one of the most successful superstars in the history of Indian cinema.

On the work front, he will next be seen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol in the sequel to the 2007 release Apne directed by Anil Sharma and written by A. Kameshwari.

Earlier in the day, the actor's family members including Esha, Sunny and Bobby Deol and many others extended birthday wishes over social media to mark the occasion. (ANI)

