Though it felt longer than usual, the dreadful year 2020 is coming to a close. With vaccines being rolled out in some countries, we may be seeing a light at the end of a dark, long tunnel, but 2021 may still carry forward the bleakness of its predecessor. COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our life including our sources of entertainment. Especially the movie business. While theatrical business suffered the most this year, OTT platforms had a brisk business in 2020, with platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime even buying some biggies.

And since the playing ground is now nearly level, the viewership on OTT also allowed indie flicks to shine as bright as the biggies, and sometimes even better than them. In this special year-ender feature, we look at 10 films in OTT space that surprised the hell out of us. They might not be excellent but they managed to go beyond our expectations for sure.

Ghost Stories

Poster of Ghost Stories (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Many horror fans found this Netflix anthology underwhelming, and they might not be wrong in thinking so. Not every segment works, like Karan Johar's story rests on a wafer thin idea and an overused twist. But Ghost Stories attempts to sway differently from the unusual Bollywood fare we get, with each director bringing their flair in their segment and making them work in varying degrees. But the real reason why Ghost Stories makes it to this list is for Dibakar Banerjee's excellent satirical horror, featuring werewolves, vampires and some impressive gore, not to mention an unrecognisable Gulshan Devaiah stealing the show. Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix.

Yeh Ballet

A Still from Yeh Ballet (Photo Credit: Netflix)

This sweet little gem has still not got the attention and appreciation it deserves from the Indian audience. Yeh Ballet is an underdog story based on the art of ballet dancing, and features some very engaging performances from newcomers, as well as a narrative worth rooting for. Yeh Ballet is streaming on Netflix.

Kaamyaab

Poster of Kaamyaab (Photo Credit: Red Chillies)

Kaamyaab, unlike most of the films in this list, did get a limited release in theatres before it was shipped off to Netflix. And it's on this platform, that this dramedy that pays a lovely ode to the character artistes of Bollywood got enough eyeballs. Sanjay Mishra is splendid as the lead. And we won't blame you if, after watching Kaamyaab, your new COVID-19 life mantra would be- "Bas enjoying life, aur option hi kya hai!"

Bamfaad

Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey in Bamfaad (Photo Credit: Zee5)

Bamfaad is a gritty love triangle between a crime-lord, his mistress and a youngster. While the story is simplistic, it is the engaging pace and the performances of the three leads that make Bamfaad a surprisingly decent romantic thriller. Paresh Rawal's son Aditya's may have been low-key and unconventional, but he shows a lot of promise and potential in his first ever movie. Bamfaad is streaming on Zee5.

Axone

A Still from Axone (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Why Axone, directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, deserves a special mention is because it is one of the rare Hindi movies that puts focus on our North-Eastern brethren. While the film has its flaws and tends to be biased and stereotypical at times, the feel-good nature of the film, and the sparkling performances from Sayani Gupta and Rohan Joshi make it worth a watch. Axone is streaming on Netflix.

Chaman Bahaar

Chaman Bahaar Poster (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Some of the reviews of this small-town comedy call the film problematic because it encourages 'stalking' and 'eve-teasing'. Sure, the film revolves around a paan-shop in a village that becomes a hub for the young boys to ogle at a pretty girl in the house opposite to the shop. But Chaman Bahaar offers laughs at the expense of these good-for-nothing fellas and not with them, and none of their actions are rewarded. Jitendra Kumar, who had a fab year, is too good as the obsessed pan-shop owner, while the supporting cast is filled with some talented youngsters. Chaman Bahaar is streaming on Netflix.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Konkona and Bhumi in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Alankrita Shrivastava's followup to her acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha once again continues to show women's struggles in asserting their independence, both societal and sexual, in a man's world. While darker than its predecessor, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has a slightly cheery happy ending. Both Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar put their best foot forward in the lead roles, while Aamir Bashir, Amol Parashar, Kubra Sait, Karan Kundrra and Vikrant Massey lend adequate support. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is streaming on Netflix.

Halahal

Poster of Halahal (Photo Credit: Eros Now)

I wish that the execution of this murder mystery could have been a little more polished. I really do. For otherwise, this is a truly captivating thriller filled with some surprising twists and turns and excellent performances by its two leads, the highly dependable Sachin Khedekar and the vastly underrated Barun Sobti. Halahal is streaming on Eros Now.

Bahut Hua Sammaan

Bahut Hua Sammaan Poster (Photo Credit: Hotstar)

The inclusion of this black crime comedy in the list may surprise some of the readers, but I found Bahut Hua Sammaan to be a well-paced and funny film that is also gutsy. Gutsy, because it dares to take potshots at the political milieu, while also being surprisingly socialist (and then making fun of itself for doing so). Sanjay Mishra is a true scene-stealer in the film, even getting to turn a macho hero for a moment, while the two young leads - Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan - don't disappoint either. Bahut Hua Sammaan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taish

Poster of Taish (Photo Credit: Zee5)

Bejoy Nambiar's recent film, unfortunately, has a weak third act. But for the most of the portions, Taish is a pretty gripping crime saga filled with flawed characters, with a very polished tone. The cast works well with each other, but the standout performer is Harshvardhan Rane as the conflicted London-Punjabi gangster. Taish is streaming on Zee5.

What? Your fave OTT film is not in this list? Well, why not watch this space as we share more of our year-ender features on the Best and Worst we saw this year. Your pick could be part of any of those!

