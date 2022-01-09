New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit extended birthday wishes to director-choreographer Farah Khan, who turned 57 on Sunday.

The 'Tezaab' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback candid picture with Farah.

Also Read | Harry Styles Fan Sues Concert Venue Alleging Crowd Surge Resulted in Injury.

"Birthday greetings to my dearest @TheFarahKhan. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs & loads of love to you," she tweeted.

The two have collaborated on many projects, one of which is the 2013 super hit song 'Ghagra' from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. Farah choreographed the dance steps for Madhuri.

Also Read | Spider-Man No Way Home: Willem Dafoe Reveals Past ‘Criticism’ of Green Goblin Costume Led to Changes in Tom Holland’s Marvel Movie.

The two Bollywood divas also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama flick 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)