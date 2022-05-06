Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Madonna has reached out to Pope Francis nearly two decades after her "blasphemous" behaviour was condemned by him.

According to Page Six, she stated that she'd like a second chance to make things right, vowing she's nothing less than "a good Catholic."

Also Read | Emma Stone Keeps it Formal But Glamorous in Her Grey Louis Vuitton Suit (View Pics).

"Hello @Pontifex Francis --I'm a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don't Swear. It's been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?" Madonna tweeted. She added, "I've been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn't seem fair."

The pop star was famously slammed by the Catholic Church following her controversial 2006 performance in Rome in which she was "crucified" on stage as part of the act.

Also Read | Modern Love Mumbai Song Mausam Hai Pyaar: Nikhil D'Souza's Number From Amazon Prime Video's New Anthology Show Is Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Page Six reported that speaking at the time, the late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini spoke with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, saying that the "Queen of Pop" took it "too far," slamming the performance as "blasphemous."

Madonna previously mentioned she was brought up as a Catholic and has been vocal about her relationship with religion, calling it "funny" in an interview with a magazine. "I like to provoke, it's in my DNA. But nine times out of 10, there's a reason for it," she said back in 2013, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)