Washington DC [US], October 29 (ANI): Actor Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed the role of Janice in the comedy show 'Friends' mourned the demise of actor Matthew Perry.

According to People, a US-based media outlet, Wheeler made several guest appearances throughout Friends' 10-season run from 1994 to 2004. She played Janice Hosenstein, the fan-favorite on-and-off girlfriend of Perry's character, Chandler Bing.

Also Read | Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Throwback to When Chandler Bing Almost Missed On Getting the Gig in FRIENDS.

Taking to Instagram, Wheeler shared a picture from the popular show and wrote, "What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy9u6gSxSK6/

Also Read | Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Most Single-Day Streams On Spotify With '1989 (Taylor's Version)'.

She was known for her distinct nasal drawl as well as her catchphrase, "Oh. My. God.", as per People.

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported.

Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

Matthew Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the popular American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Along with 'Friends', Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'.

Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

'Friends', a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time. An average of 25 million people tuned into each new episode, and the series finale drew 52.5 Americans, making it the fifth highest-viewed series finale ever and the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Matthew Perry's Chandler was the snarky, self-deprecating friend of the group, but his sarcasm hid a deeper insecurity and awkwardness that was played for some of the show's biggest laughs.The news of Matthew Perry's demise has left fans in utter shock. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)