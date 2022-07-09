New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite after 12 years with director Trivikram Srinivas for their upcoming project 'SSMB28'.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Haarika and Hassine Creations' shared a special announcement video and wrote, "The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug. Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!"

Also Read | Nayanthara’s Husband Vignesh Shivan Shares Unseen Pictures With Shah Rukh Khan.

https://twitter.com/haarikahassine/status/1545643162319785984

Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budgeted project.

Also Read | Sonu Sood and Team MTV Roadies Donates 1,000 Raincoats to Mumbai Police.

Produced by S Radha Krishnan, the pre-production of the project has begun and the film will go on floors in August 2022 and is slated to release in Summer 2023.

Soon after the makers announced their massive project, fans flooded the comment section with good wishes, as the excitement reached a new extent.

"Rest In Peace for all the Existing Records" a user commented, followed by a fire emoticon.

The film also casts actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role, this marks her second collaboration with the 'Spyder' actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit 'Maharashi'.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action drama film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' which was declared a super hit.

Apart from that, he will be teaming up with the 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli for an upcoming action entertainer film. The Official announcement of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)