South actor Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan, on Saturday, dropped a string of throwback pictures from his wedding day which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, the Paava Kadhaigal director captioned, "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time with him ! Bliss ! Blessed One month anniversary". Before Shamshera’s Fitoor, These Songs of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor Featured Exquisite Underwater Sequences (Watch Videos).

In the first picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving a warm hug to her Jawan co-star Nayanthara. The Chak De India actor donned a formal white shirt and black pants, whereas the Bigil actor can be seen in her beautiful red lehenga and Maang tikka. The second picture is a candid photograph, in which the 'Don' actor can be seen sharing a happy moment with the newlywed couple with joined hands. Fans Are All Hearts For Shah Rukh Khan’s New Photo In A Casual Avatar!

In the third picture, the newly married couple and the Fan actor are joined by south director Atlee, who is directing Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's upcoming action thriller Jawan. Soon after the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with good wishes as the couple marks their first month anniversary today. "Happy one-month anniversary" a user commented followed by heart emoticons.

Another user wrote, "so sweet together# SRK and Nayans". After dating for a few years, the 'Annaatthe' actor and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, in an intimate south Indian wedding ceremony. Recently the couple returned from their honeymoon and had been treating their fans with their beautiful pictures on Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Darr' actor will be next seen in director Sidharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Nayanthara's Husband Vignesh Shivan Shares Unseen Pics of SRK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Apart from that, he also has director Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu. The Darbar actor on the other hand will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)