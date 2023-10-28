Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora is all set to judge a new season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Saturday shared a glimpse from the shooting. Taking to Instagram story, Malaika treated fans with a picture from her vanity van. In the picture, Malaika can be seen in a red printed outfit while she gets her hair and makeup done for the shoot, she took a mirror selfie with her team. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And it begins.... # jhalakdikhhlajaa." Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How and Where You Can Watch Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan’s Dance Reality Show!

The 11th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is around the corner. This season of the reality show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan, while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show. Few days ago, Malaika turned 48 years old. She shared a few glimpses from her birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!"

In the pictures, Malaika could be seen enjoying her meal in her hotel room and in a restaurant. Meanwhile, she recently made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Malaika exuded boss lady vibes in a chic top that featured a strapless design, and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with oversized flared trousers and an oversized blazer. Malaika glammed her showstopper look with a gold statement choker and pointed black stilettos with killer high heels.