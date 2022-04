Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has been discharged and got back home from the hospital on Sunday, after suffering minor injuries in a car accident on Saturday.

Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media on Sunday, featuring her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor leaving her residence in his car.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also went to visit her sister's residence to check on her health. She was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak.

For the unversed, the accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

