New York [US], April 24 (ANI): Actor Malaika Arora has enjoyed her vacation in New York City and treated her fans with a glimpse of it.

On Thursday, Malaika posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "NYC" with a heart emoji.

She shared some landscapic views of New York and enjoyed a musical show where some musicians can be seen singing a song with a guitar.

In one of the pictures, she look sizzling red hot in a red ensemble.

She also posted pictures of delicious food in the city and shared a sight of it.

As soon as he dropped the post on Instagram, netizens showered love in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika made heads turn with her showstopper look at Lakme Fashion Week.

For Malaika, India has always represented some amazing fashion, including embroidery and handloom crafts. She believes that such crafts should be promoted on global platforms so that Indian fashion can be put on the international map.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "I think I mean, for me, India has always represented some amazing fashion. We truly do some of the most amazing embroidery, its sustainability, and some of the most amazing artisans and Handloom come from India. So I think those are things that really need to be talked about, preserved, and put on an international map.

"The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song fame star also shared her most comfortable outfit for daily life. She said, "My go-to would be a pair of blue jeans, white shirt, or my Reebok track pants." (ANI)

