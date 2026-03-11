Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): A new Malayalam thriller 'Kasaragod Embassy' is all set to be out soon on ZEE5 on March 20.

Directed by Atish M. Nair and produced by Legendary Movies, the series features a compelling ensemble cast including Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Deepak Parambol, Arjun, and more.

Also Read | Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Malaika Arora Attend Festivities (See Pics).

Speaking about the series, Director Atish M. Nair in a press note shared, "Our goal with Kasaragod Embassy was to build a world that feels tense, atmospheric and constantly unpredictable. The characters are flawed, ambitious and deeply human, which makes their journey all the more gripping."

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh said, "What stood out for me in Kasaragod Embassy was the narrative's realism and the way every character is written with restraint. My role, Dammanna, is powerful not because he is loud, but because he knows how to impose fear quietly. It's a character built on silence, calculation and impact, and I'm glad viewers will get to experience this world on ZEE5."

Also Read | Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Viral 'Mahakumbh' Girl Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan After Fleeing Forced Marriage.

Actor Deepak Parambol added, "Vivek represents the outside world trying to make sense of what's happening beneath the surface. Every scene with him carries a little tension, because the audience knows more than he does. That contrast between curiosity and danger is what makes the character engaging to play."

As per the makers, Kasaragod Embassy tells the "story of two cousins whose desire for a better life pulls them into a dangerous world of forged identities, high-risk deals and shifting loyalties. What begins as a small step to escape their circumstances spirals into a chain of events that challenges their bond, tests their conscience and threatens their survival. With every choice they make, the consequences grow sharper, drawing them deeper into a network far beyond their control." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)