Florida [US], November 21 (ANI): A man in Florida has left the internet quite amused by his actions!

A man identified as Zachary Seth Murdock recently broke into a house, took a nice warm bath and nap, and even made himself a nice cup of coffee!

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan’s Father Imitates His Son’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Step at IFFI 2022.

According to Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man, whom the police have now arrested, had broken the front door's glass to access the vacant vacation rental.

Soon after breaking in, he used the bathroom, napped in the bedroom and even made himself "a nice cup of coffee" and left the mug on the back porch.

Also Read | Kanye West Shares Test Post After Twitter Account Gets Reinstated!.

The police shared a post on Facebook and even called it "The Incorrect Way to Vacay."

They wrote, "The suspect had smashed the glass on the porch door, entered the unoccupied vacation rental, used the bathtub, slept in the bedroom, made himself a nice cup of coffee in a mug (which he left on the back porch), and filled the kitchen trashcan with trash (including his bus ticket stub). Let's just say he was not the type of criminal to try to cover his tracks and was identified as Zachary Seth Murdock (DOB: 11/18/93)."

That evening, the police were called to investigate another burglary at a different residence in the same neighbourhood. Then a woman approached them seeking help as she suspected that someone had broken into a house in the same neighbourhood.

She informed the Police that a man approached her sliding glass door and started yanking on the handle while donning a baseball cap, a dark-coloured shirt, and a pair of dark-coloured pants.

"Later that evening, ECSO deputies responded to the 1600-block of Via De Luna Drive in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. The victim said a male wearing a dark-coloured shirt, dark-coloured pants, and a ball cap walked up to her sliding glass door and started pulling on the handle. When she asked the suspect what he was doing he said "he was looking for Tony" and left. The suspect was later identified as Zachary Seth Murdock, and we still don't know who Tony is," the post read.

The release by the Police further read, "Zachary Murdock was located a short time later near the property. He was arrested for burglary and damage to property." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)