Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): In the unforgiving heat of Jharkhand's iron ore mines, actor Manoj Bajpayee, worked in extreme conditions for his upcoming intense and realistic survival thriller 'Joram'. Director Devashish Makhija shared behind-the-scenes challenges that turned the shoot into a battle against nature.

Initially delayed due to the pandemic, the team found themselves in the scorching heat of Jharkhand in May, facing temperatures soaring to 51-52 degrees.

Also Read | Sayantani Ghosh Sizzles in Sexy Neon Beachwear, Naagin Actress Celebrates Her Second Marriage Anniversary in Thailand (View Pic & Watch Video).

The team had to take safety measures similar to miners to protect themselves, turning the shoot into what felt like "going to war." Despite the extreme circumstances, the team embraced the challenge, mirroring the resilience of the miners they were portraying, as per the statement.

Speaking of extreme weather conditions director Devashish said, "As a result of Covid we had to push our shoot to May last year, which is the hottest month of the year in the hottest state of the country, Jharkhand. In the iron ore mines which is the hottest, dustiest and most extreme place with no green cover in Jharkhand. It was 51-52 degrees. The day we began shoot there was a terrible sandstorm. And this is not mud or soil, it's rusted ferrous oxide. It was an inhabitable atmosphere."

Also Read | Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Part Ways, Singer Prioritises Her Career Over Their Relationship.

Despite the challenges, Makhija expresses determination, stating, "We arguably maybe the first Indian film to shoot inside a working iron ore mine. Nothing prepares you to shoot in such extreme conditions. But we were a determined group and we did our best."

Manoj Bajpayee shared his thoughts as he added, "We faced unpredictable challenges in Jharkhand while shooting. We had to take necessary precautions to protect ourselves from these extreme conditions. I'm so proud of the cast and crew, and also the local production team who put in incredible efforts. They did an amazing job, and their hard work made our project special, even with the tough situations we had to deal with."

Makers on Friday unveiled the thrilling trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, "Running from danger, Dasru holds his baby close, facing the ultimate question: survive or confront the approaching end? #Joram trailer is out now! In cinemas worldwide on 8th December."

The heart-pounding trailer introduces audiences to a never-before-seen rustic avatar of Manoj Bajpayee, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

'Joram' is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, marking a milestone in impactful storytelling. The gripping trailer is now available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the intense and suspenseful world of Joram.

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm,

'Joram' is set to release on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)