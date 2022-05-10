Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar-starrer family drama "Gulmohar" will make its debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in August.

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film also stars Suraj Sharma of "Life of Pi" fame and Simran Rishi Bagga.

In a statement, the makers said the movie has completed its shooting and will release in August 2022 on the Disney-owned streaming service.

"Gulmohar" revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

"This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities," the synopsis read.

Tagore, who was last seen in the 2010 romantic-comedy "Break Ke Baad", said she is thrilled to be back with her latest project.

"After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team 'Gulmohar'- after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story.

"It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home," the 77-year-old actor said.

Bajpayee said he came on board the film due to several reasons: from the film's "candid and relatable" narrative to the opportunity of working with Tagore.

"Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity. What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I am loving being a part of it," the actor said.

Chittella, known for his anthology "Shor Se Shuruaat" and the film "Azaad", described "Gulmohar" as an intimate story about family and home.

He has written the film along with Arpita Mukherjee.

"I'm excited to wrap the shooting with such an incredible ensemble of actors and crew members, all of who are collaborating with utmost purity to tell this story! We can't wait to bring it to the audiences soon," the director added.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said he is confident that the story of "Gulmohar" will resonate with Indian audiences.

"We are excited to be part of this movie along with Rahul Chitella, Chalkboard and Autonomous Works and such a stellar cast, who have all come together to create this fantastic film for our audiences".

"Gulmohar" is a Fox Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

Vikesh Bhutani, Producer, Chalkboard Entertainment, said the film struck an "instant chord" when he read the script.

"We were so excited to start off this project, and what a beautiful journey it's turned out to be. For Rahul and us, this project is so special... We're thankful to Disney Star team for trusting us with this," Bhutani added.

The film's original music is being composed by Siddhartha Khosla, known for his work on the acclaimed series "This is Us" and "Only Murders in the Building".

