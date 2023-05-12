Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday, unveiled the title track of his upcoming courtroom drama film 'Bandaa'.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a glimpse of the title track which he captioned, "Satyameva jayate, yeh dilaaye fateh, Law hai isska dhanda, Yeh hai rab ka #Bandaa #BandaaTitleTrack out now only on @hitz.music.official#SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai premieres on Zee5 on 23rd May."

Titled 'Bandaa Title Track' the song is sung by Vivek Hariharan and Roy and is written by Sameer Anjaan.

Soon after the actor shared a glimpse of the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You are great man," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "Waiting for this movie."

"all the best for your movie," a fan wrote.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is written by Deepak Kingrani. It is the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Talking about the film, Apoorv said,"Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' will always be special to my heart as it marks my first directorial debut in the industry and I couldn't be happier to work Manoj Bajpayee as the lead actor. I think this is one of Manoj sir's finest performance and the way he has portrayed an ordinary man's extraordinary fight will be remembered for a long time. It was Suparn Sir and Vinod Sir's faith in me that gave me the confidence to help shape this hard-hitting drama. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the audiences' reaction to the film," he said.

'Bandaa' will be out on ZEE5 on May 23. (ANI)

