New Delhi [India], January 20: With Delhi's air pollution continuing to impact everyday life, more than 100 senior doctors and medical specialists from across the city came together at The Oberoi, New Delhi, to talk about a concern they say is often ignored--indoor air pollution. The closed-door interaction, hosted by DP Purifier in collaboration with Heal Foundation, focused on how polluted indoor air is affecting hospitals, ICUs, OPDs, clinics and other sensitive healthcare spaces.

Doctors at the gathering shared their day-to-day experiences, pointing out that poor indoor air quality is increasingly linked to higher infection rates, delayed recovery and a steady rise in respiratory and immunity-related problems. Several doctors noted that while outdoor pollution grabs attention, patients and healthcare staff spend most of their time indoors, making clean indoor air critical for safer treatment environments.

The session also featured German air scientist Mr. Jaseeb, who explained the science behind indoor air pollutants in simple, practical terms. He spoke about why commonly used floor-standing air purifiers often fall short in busy hospital settings and how ceiling-mounted systems help ensure better air circulation in critical zones.

"In healthcare spaces, clean air directly impacts patient safety and infection control," Mr. Jaseeb said, sharing examples of similar installations in hospitals, clinics and schools overseas.

Adding medical insight, Dr. Tanya Sharma spoke about the noticeable rise in allergies, sinus infections and respiratory issues linked to prolonged exposure to polluted indoor air. Dr. S.K. Poddar highlighted increasing cases of asthma, COPD and reduced immunity, especially among children and the elderly.

Sakshi Hasija, Marketing Director, DP Purifiers, said the discussion was as much about listening to doctors as it was about sharing solutions. "Doctors are seeing the effects of pollution every day. Our aim is to support healthcare spaces with clean-air solutions that can genuinely make a difference," she said.

The evening concluded with a relaxed musical performance for the doctors, offering a calm close to a serious conversation around health, clean air and prevention.

German-engineered DP Purifier air purification solution is a practical solution for combating pollution. Certified by the University of Berlin, the DP Purifier lamp features HEPA 14 filtration, capable of removing 99.995% of ultra-fine pollutants, including PM0.1 particles, smoke, allergens, and pathogens. With an airflow capacity of up to 880 cubic meters per hour, it is designed for large residential and commercial spaces. Its unique lamp format combines ambient lighting with air purification, blending aesthetics, performance, and health benefits. With its official launch in India,DP Purifier aims to provide world-class clean air solutions to Indian homes, healthcare institutions, and organizations, setting new benchmarks for indoor air quality and creating future-ready environments.

