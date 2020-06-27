Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): 'Bombshell' star Margot Robbie is all set to star in the female-led remake of the hit film 'Pirates of The Caribbean.'

According to E! News, the new project is being written by 'Birds of Prey' screenwriter Christina Hodson.

Robbie's Pirates film is separate from the blockbuster franchise starring Johnny Depp, which previously announced its sixth installment.

The partnership of the 'Suicide Squad' actor with Hodson comes a few months after they co-launched a women-centric script-writing program.

The director or the release date of the new Pirates film has not yet been decided. (ANI)

