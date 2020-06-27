One of the biggest franchises is all set to get a feminine spell. You'll be delighted to know that Johnny Depp led Pirates Of the Caribbean franchise is all set to get a new all female-led cast and taking over the same is going to be the woman of the moment, Margot Robbie. The Australian actress has been wowing the audiences with each performance and her recent stellar acts include the likes of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Bombshell. As per reports, Margot's Pirates film will be separate from the blockbuster franchise's previously announced sixth instalment. The spinoff will be introducing an entirely new storyline and of characters. Margot Robbie Channels her Inner Greek Goddess While Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman Cast a Black Spell at Bombshell Premiere.

The original trilogy of Pirates had starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightley. For Depp, the films have given him the career-defining role of Captain Jack Sparrow. As per Hollywood Reporter, Robbie will be teaming up with Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson who is all set to give this franchise and all-new twist. The film will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer who has been behind all the pirates films so far and will continue to support both the spin-off as well as the sixth instalment. Twitterati Slam Jim Carrey for Cracking a 'Creepy' Joke About Margot Robbie's Looks on The Graham Norton Show .

At this point, there is no knowledge of how Margot's character will be. Details about the storyline of the film are currently being kept under wraps. Margot's casting comes as no surprise given that the actress has been supportive of female-driven content. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is also known to be committed to telling stories that "subvert social expectations surrounding gender." Well, we certainly can't wait to hear more about this one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).