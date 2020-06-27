2020 hasn't been easy on Bollywood, what with the death of actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and recently Sushant Singh Rajput. It has also been the time when the industry has been surrounded with the most controversies. Following Sushant's death, the dialogue on nepotism has open split wide open and it seems like netizens are not sparing anyone when it comes calling out their privilege. In the midst of it all, Salman Khan had recently Tweeted in support of Sushant's fans. The actor did receive a lot of flak for his post and now the actor is back again with another social media post, except this time it's just a post-work out snap. Salman Khan - Abhinav Kashyap Controversy: Arbaaz Takes a Legal Action Against the Director after He Tags Being Human Organisation as a Front for Money Laundering.

Salman has managed to keep quiet amid all the controversy surrounding himself, especially what with Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap calling out the Khan family openly for sabotaging his career and also late actress Jiah Khan's comments about the actor. Looks like Khan is fighting out all these reports and comments about him in the gym. The actor took to Instagram to share a snap of his post-work out bod. In the picture, he's seen sitting shirtless and checking his phone. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Just finished working out ...."Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore.

Check Out Salman Khan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Just finished working out .... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

The actor's fans couldn't help but notice his exceptionally fit physique and were seen singing praises for the star in the comments on his post. Recently, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan confirmed that they will be taking legal action against Abhinav Kashyap, who called their NGO, Being Human, an organisation to front money laundering.

