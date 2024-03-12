New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Mari Selvaraj and Chiyan Vikram's son Dhruv are collaborating a film. It is produced by Pa Ranjith, who bankrolled Mari's debut film, Pariyerum Perumal.

Along with Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios, the film is co-produced by Applause Entertainment.

The Untitled Mari Selvaraj project is scheduled to commence production soon and is a sports drama. It is described as a "tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David. A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death."

Talking about the project, Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said, "Our collaboration with Neelam Studios signifies an exciting chapter for Applause Entertainment. This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together the brilliance of Pa Ranjith and the talent of Mari Selvaraj, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carve a significant space in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema."

Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, Neelam Studios said, "After the special success of Pariyerum Perumal, Neelam Studios is very excited to be partnering with Mari Selvaraj on this project. We are delighted to be making this journey with Applause Entertainment underscoring our commitment to meaningful cinema and authentic stories."

Mari Selvaraj also expressed excitement about the film.

"Pariyerum Perumal, my first film was with Pa Ranjith Anna. That was one major factor why the film reached such strong heights. It was a stepping stone for my next films as well. This film will be a raw sports drama which goes back to the roots of Kabadi and to be working with Dhruv, a strong talented youngster will definitely add up different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us," he said.

The film also has Anupama Parameswaran of Premam fame in the lead role. Other details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced. (ANI)

