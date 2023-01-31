Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): According to a new lawsuit, Marilyn Manson has been sued by an unnamed woman who claims he repeatedly groomed and sexually attacked her in the 1990s when she was a minor. This is the latest in a string of sexual misconduct lawsuits against the singer.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the new lawsuit reported by Rolling Stone, is the first to accuse the artist of misconduct from the beginning of his career, including allegations of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also holds his record labels, Interscope and Trent Reznor's Nothing Records, responsible for their negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

Variety reports that until now more than a dozen women have come forward and accused the singer of sexual misconduct.

Talking about the new lawsuit that has come to the fore, Variety reports that the lawsuit alleges non-consensual sex acts and threats against the plaintiff and her family, despite the fact that the woman continued to see Manson at various tour stops over the years, including a four-week stint on the road with the band during which she engaged in drug use with the band members. Marilyn Manson would allegedly "groom, harass, and sexually abuse" her and "intentionally laid the groundwork necessary to intimidate and control her" after she had reached the age of consent.

The publication further reports that the lawsuit claims that the record labels for Marilyn Manson "were well-aware of Defendant Warner's practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behaviour", the filing claims.

"As a result of Brian Warner's (Marilyn Manson) sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss," it claims further. (ANI)

