Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is known for his role as the superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Recently, during a Q&A about his career at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the actor seemed to confirm that he will be reprising his role as the Hulk in 'Captain America: Brave New World.'

"Yeah," Ruffalo said. "It's going to be great!" as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

However, according to multiple sources, Ruffalo is not actually going to be in 'Brave New World.' Instead, he misspoke, thinking he was agreeing that it is one of Marvel's next films, not that he was going to be in it, as per Variety.

Ruffalo's reply went viral on social media and fans expectated that Harrison Ford -- who is playing President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the movie opposite Anthony Mackie's titular superhero -- will also transform into Ross' comic book alter ego, Red Hulk.

During the Q&A at SBIFF, Ruffalo did speak at length about how he's taken the characters of Hulk and his mild-mannered alter ego Bruce Banner from being at war with each other to finding a way to live together as one -- an arc he pitched to Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige after Feige asked him, "What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?"

"I said, 'I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to this integrated character,'" Ruffalo said. "And he said, 'OK, we'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone "Hulk."'" As the crowd reacted to Ruffalo's statement, Ruffalo turned to the audience. "I don't mean to burst anyone's bubble, but that's not happening," reported Variety. (ANI)

