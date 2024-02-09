Mark Ruffalo was honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and his longtime friend and colleague Jennifer Garner too joined the special ceremony. At the occasion, the actors recreated the iconic scene from the film 13 Going on 30. The two recreated Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance scene at the event and the adorable video clip has taken the internet by storm. In the film, Jen’s character is seen saving a dull office party by leading the guests, including Mark’s character, in an impromptu “Thriller” song dance sequence. On April 23, 13 Going on 30 will complete 20 years of its release. Mark Ruffalo Honoured With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Ceremony.

Mark Ruffalo And Jennifer Garner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

The Scene From 13 Going On 30 Movie:

