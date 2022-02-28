Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): 'CODA' bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Award at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, beating out fellow nominees 'Belfast', 'Don't Look Up', 'House of Gucci' and 'King Richard'.

As per People Magazine, 'CODA' is a coming-of-age drama about a high school student who aspires to be a singer and is the only hearing member of her deaf family. It stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez.

Also Read | Wanderlust Trailer: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to Come Up With a Travel Series About Their Abu Dhabi Diaries (Watch Video).

Matlin, 56, accepted the award on behalf of the film, telling the audience, "I'm stunned, I'm stunned."

"We need to thank SAG-AFTRA, you guys, you voted for us. We wanna thank AppleTV+ for trusting us, for believing in us (and) our movie," she said, before thanking the producers, the director, writers and interpreters who contributed to the project.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Is Elated to Host Roadies 18, Says 'I Am Sure It Will Be a Journey Like No Other'.

"Thank you for writing the words and including deaf culture, we love you," she continued. "The interpreters, thank you all the CODA interpreters and all CODAs everywhere, all over the world. My kids, all four of them are CODAs."

"And look, you are all our peers," she went on, referencing the stars in the audience. "We deaf actors have come a long way. (For) 35 years, I have been seeing so much work out there and all this time, I've watched all of your films and I pay the deepest respect to all of you."

Concluding her speech, Matlin proudly told the audience, "This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else."

"We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors (and) deaf culture. Thank you. We love you," she said, before showing everyone how to say "I love you" in sign language.

This wasn't the only award 'CODA' won on Sunday. Earlier in the evening, Kotsur, 53, made history when he was named Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The victory made him the first deaf male actor to win a solo SAG Award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)