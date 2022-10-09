Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): 'Marvel's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur' has finally been renewed for its season 2 by Disney Branded Television.

According to Deadline, ahead of its release on February 10, Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the animated comedy. The vibrant programme premieres on Disney Channel first and then on Disney+ shortly after. The information was shared today during the series' panel at New York Comic Con, along with a clip from the theme song, "Moon Girl Magic," composed and performed by series actress Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), and executive music producer Raphael Saadiq.

Based on Marvel's popular comic books, 'The Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' tells the story of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, who she unintentionally drags into present-day New York City. Lunella sets out to make a difference and defend her Lower East Side neighbourhood from harm armed with Devil's ferocious loyalty and strength, the loving support of her family, and her best friend Casey.

Along with White, other cast members include Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother Mimi, Libe Barer as Casey, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops, and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, a recurring role played by a curious and cunning trickster.

The season one guest cast includes Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, and Tajinae Turner. Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate D Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, and Craig Robinson are among the returning actors.

According to Deadline, Steve Loter, Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions, and Disney Television Animation are the show's executive producers. In addition to Halima Lucas and Kate Kondell, who are co-executive producers and story editors for season two, Ben Juwono is a co-producer and supervising director, Chris Whittier and Jose Lopez are art directors, and Rafael Chaidez is a producer.

The Walt Disney Records soundtrack for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be out on February 10 and will include music from the first season. (ANI)

