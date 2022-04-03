Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Victoria Alonso from Marvel Studios has revealed that she recently had a 45-minute sitdown with Disney boss Bob Chapek regarding the anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

According to Deadline, she talked about the details of their chat while accepting the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film for 'Eternals' on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Also Read | After RRR's Success, SS Rajamouli to Collaborate With Mahesh Babu for a Big Project!.

While standing beside Chloe Zhao and Nate Moore, Alonso said, "If you are a member of the LGBTQIA community and you work at the Walt Disney Company, the last two or three weeks have been a sad event. I've asked Mr Chapek for courage in a 45-minute sit-down."

She continued, "I asked him to look around and truly if what we sell is entertainment for the family, we don't choose what family. Family is this entire room. Family is the family in Texas, in Arizona, in Florida, and in my family, in my home. So I ask you again Mr Chapek: please respect--if we're selling family--take a stand against all of these crazy outdated laws. Take a stand for family."

Also Read | Halsey To Attend Grammys 2022 Ceremony Three Days After Undergoing Second Surgery, Says 'Fragile but Excited' (View Post).

"Stop saying that you tolerate us--nobody tolerates me, let me tell you that. You tolerate the heat in Florida, the humidity in Arizona or Florida, and the dryness in Arizona and Texas. And you tolerate a tantrum in a two-year-old. But you don't tolerate us. We deserve the right to live, love, and have. More importantly, we deserve an origin story," added Alonso.

She also promised, "As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, while the purpose of the evening was to recognize and honor those who had achieved success in film, television, music and other artistic mediums, the current anti-LGBTQ political climate in several states was never far from anyone's mind.

Attendees frequently chanted, rapped and sang the word "gay" both on the red carpet and from the ballroom stage, in direct response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which limits open discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools, with provisions allowing parents to sue if they allege schools or instructors have been in violation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)