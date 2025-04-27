Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): Matthew Modine, known for his role as Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things', recently shared his fond memories of meeting co-star Millie Bobby Brown when she was just 11 years old.

In an interview with People magazine, Modine recounted their first encounter on set in 2015.

Modine described Brown as "magical and professional and mature and a child" from the moment he met her.

He recalled being impressed by her talent and presence, saying, "Wow, this little girl's got it."

Brown, now 21, has since become a household name for her portrayal of Eleven in the series.

Modine and Brown's on-screen dynamic translated to a real-life friendship.

Modine has spoken highly of Brown's focus, determination, and intelligence.

Their bond extends beyond the set, with Modine even serving as the officiant at Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.

Modine also shared his thoughts on the new stage show, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow', which serves as a prequel to the television series.

The play features a younger version of his character, Dr Brenner, and promises to deliver a thrilling experience with "bigger, more frightening" elements and jump scares. (ANI)

