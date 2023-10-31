Washington DC [US], October 31 (ANI): Matthew Perry's ex-fiance, Molly Hurwitz, opened up about their "profound" relationship following news of the actor's recent demise.

Molly took to Instagram and captioned a photo of Perry's silhouette against a cityscape in Europe. She wrote, "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented."

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together."

Molly gushed, "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humour are something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Though Perry possessed undeniable talent as an actor, she noted that she "obviously knew that man in a very different way."

"While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known," she wrote. "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

"I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al Anon [support groups for people who have been impacted by another person's alcoholism]," Hurwitz said, referencing Perry's struggle with substance abuse.

"An invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease."

In a final note to Perry, she concluded her post, "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(...fication)."

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his home in the Los Angeles area on Saturday after an apparent drowning.

Perry and Hurtwitz started dating in 2018 and planned to marry in November 2020. Perry and Hurwitz confirmed their engagement ended in June 2021, as per People.

"Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them," Perry said at the time to People. "I wish Molly the best." (ANI)

