The heartfelt statement from Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer expresses their profound grief over the tragic passing of their dear friend and former co-star, Matthew Perry. It underscores the deep bond they shared as a Friends family, extending beyond their roles on the iconic TV show. The statement also conveys their intention to take time to process the loss and, at a later point, share more about their feelings and memories. Matthew Perry No More: Charlie Puth Pays Emotional Tribute to 'Chandler Bing' With FRIENDS Theme Song.

View Full Statement Here:

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc & David Schwimmer have made a statement on Matthew Perry’s tragic passing: “We are all utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now… pic.twitter.com/dmxmymSmht — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2023

