Gladiator II Movie Review: Look, I didn’t go into Gladiator II expecting it to match the epic grandeur of Ridley Scott's 2000 masterpiece, which earned its lead actor Russell Crowe an Oscar. I approached it with tempered expectations despite the allure of a fantastic cast featuring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and the legendary Denzel Washington. It was wise not to give in to hope. By the end of its somewhat laborious 148-minute runtime (even after the Indian Censor Board cut two beheading scenes... no pun intended), I found myself answering Maximus' iconic question, "Are you not entertained?" Yes, I was entertained and impressed by the scale of a few action sequences, but my initial belief held true: this film did not achieve the epic heights of its predecessor. ‘Gladiator II’ Censor Board Report: Two Scenes of Violence, Sexist Slur Removed From Ridley Scott’s New Movie in India; Passed With U/A Rating.

Set 16 years after the events of Gladiator and the fall of Maximus and Commodus, Rome is still a mess, now ruled by two incompetent, tyrannical emperors, Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger). Gladiatorial games continue to thrive under their rule while they pressure their general, Acacius (Pedro Pascal), into further conquests beyond their kingdom. The film opens with Acacius leading a naval assault on the city of Numidia in Africa, resulting in its capture. Among its inhabitants is Hanno (Paul Mescal), a soldier whose wife is killed during the invasion.

Hanno, now a prisoner of war, is sent to fight in the arenas, where he impresses Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a gladiator trainer, enough to be bought by him. Hanno has only one demand: revenge against Acacius.

Watch the Trailer of 'Gladiator II':

To no one's surprise (even the trailers spoilt it), Hanno is no ordinary soldier, and his extraordinary prowess in combat can be attributed to his lineage (eugenics fans have something to cheer about here). He is, in fact, Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), the deposed empress, and Maximus, the fallen hero. To complicate matters, Lucilla is now married to Acacius.

'Gladiator II' Movie Review - Impressive Scale

First, what did I like about Gladiator II? Scott's direction is characteristically solid, and his return to ancient Rome doesn't feel like a mere cash grab. The film's scale is magnificent, with production design, costumes, and artwork all reaching high standards.

A Still From Gladiator II

The action scenes are well-executed, even if they lack the emotional resonance of the original. Some sequences may come across as outlandish, such as the much-discussed scene where the Colosseum is flooded for a naval battle complete with sharks, but they were highly entertaining and, when spared by the Censor's scissors, aptly brutal and violent too. The sound design and background score are also excellent in these moments.

'Gladiator II' Movie Review - The Cast Works Their Magic

The cast is too good. While Paul Mescal’s performance may not reach the heights of Russell Crowe's portrayal of Maximus, he delivers admirably and convincingly embodies a fierce warrior. Pedro Pascal, though underused, effectively portrays Acacius's inner conflict. Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger are credible as deranged emperors, but their characters lack the depth to rival Joaquin Phoenix’s unforgettable turn as Commodus. Connie Nielsen makes a solid return here, once again serving as an emotional anchor this time for two characters. Finally, the legendary Denzel Washington is an absolute scene-stealer, playing the scheming Macrinus with captivating finesse and enjoyable smarminess.

A Still From Gladiator II

There’s also a noticeable nod to the jokes about the homoerotic undertones of the original Gladiator, with Scott embracing a more overt exploration of such themes in the sequel, helped perhaps by the world’s broader acceptance in present times. Although Denzel Washington reportedly protested the removal of his character's gay kiss, the film does not shy away from hinting at his bisexuality. The dynamic between Hanno and Ravi (Alexander Karim), the team's doctor, even carries a subtly flirtatious energy. In my opinion, Ravi could also be possibly India's first green-card citizen!

'Gladiator II' Movie Review - Screenplay Stalls The Movie From Being Epic

Now, what didn’t work for me? The screenplay falters at times, particularly near the end. While the original was a straightforward revenge tale enriched with gladiatorial combat and Roman political intrigue, this sequel feels cluttered despite its thematic callbacks. There are three notable narrative threads: Hanno’s rise as a gladiator and his quest for revenge, Acacius and Lucilla’s plot to overthrow the emperors, and Macrinus's machinations as a Roman 'Littlefinger', driven by his own quest for vengeance. ‘Gladiator 2’ Trailer: Is Lucius the Son of Maximus? How Ridley Scott Connects Paul Mescal-Starring Sequel to Russell Crowe’s Oscar-Winning Epic.

A Still From Gladiator II

Although this multi-layered narrative adds distinction from the first film - such as Hanno’s target of vengeance being morally upright - it can become overwrought without improving the story. Hanno/Lucius makes for a decent protagonist, but he lacks the compelling nature of Maximus, and his main advantage seems rooted in nepotism. His anger towards his mother and even his revenge quest don't bring the same emotional weight because we know one track will be solved with ease (and it does), while the other felt repeated from the first movie.

A Still From Gladiator II

While the pacing holds strong for most of the film, it falters following the exit of a crucial character late in the second act. What follows feels rushed, as the film scrambles to establish a new primary antagonist, and this shift feels uneven. The climax, although bloody and intense, misses the emotional payoff that the original so masterfully delivered. Not even the return of the hauntingly beautiful theme by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard can recapture that magic.

'Gladiator II' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Gladiator II is an ambitious sequel that expands on the legacy of its predecessor with grandiose visuals with moments of spectacle, commendable performances, and Ridley Scott’s skilled direction. While a decent and entertaining sequel, it doesn't transcend itself from being a good movie that invokes nostalgia to an epic follow-up that stands firmly on its own feet

Rating: 3.0

