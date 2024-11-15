It may have taken 24 years for Ridley Scott to deliver a sequel to his 2000 masterpiece Gladiator, but the wait is somewhat worthwhile. Russell Crowe does not return to his Oscar-winning role, nor does Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the villainous Commodus since both characters were killed in the first movie. However, Gladiator II boasts enough acting talent to keep audiences captivated. Paul Mescal takes on the lead role of Lucius, the son of Maximus and Empress Lucilla, with a strong supporting cast that includes Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger. While not as exceptional as the original, Gladiator II remains engaging, well-directed, and features some compelling combat sequences. ‘Gladiator II’ Movie Review: The Colosseum Misses Maximus but Ridley Scott’s Return to Ancient Rome Is Entertaining.

The movie also has an intriguing Indian connection beyond the mention of 'India' as a region, along with Persia, that Rome’s new despotic emperors, Geta and Caracalla, instruct their general Acacius (Pascal) to conquer after subjugating Numidia (in Africa) at the beginning of the film.

Watch the Trailer of 'Gladiator II':

No, this connection lies in Ravi, the medic for the gladiators, including Mescal’s Lucius. Ravi reveals that he was once a gladiator himself. He states that he hails from Varanasi, India, but is now a Roman citizen after marrying a Roman woman with whom he has children who only speak Latin. You could say he’s India’s first 'green-card' NRI by marriage! (SPOILERS AHEAD).

Alexander Karim in Gladiator II

Lucius quickly forms a close bond with Ravi, who is older, and there is a subtle undertone of homoeroticism in their playful interactions. Ravi plays an essential role in Lucius’ journey, beyond merely tending to his wounds. He guides Lucius to Maximus’ underground grave, where Lucius retrieves his father’s armour and sword, which he later dons during the climactic battle.

After Acacius’ death, Ravi helps Lucius send a message to Acacius’ troops by giving their commander his ring. This act enables the troops to arrive at the city’s gates in time to support Lucius, who rallies the gladiators to confront the emperor’s forces.

Alexander Karim as Ravi

Interestingly, despite Ravi being an Indian character, he is portrayed by Alexander Karim, an actor of Ugandan origin based in Sweden. Karim is known for his work in Swedish films and series, as well as for his roles in shows such as Tyrant and The Wheel of Time.

Alexander Karim

This raises the question of why Ridley Scott did not cast an Indian actor for the role. Could it be that, just as he shows little regard for historical accuracy (sharks in gladiatorial battles, for instance), he is similarly indifferent to culturally appropriate casting?

