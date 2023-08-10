Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Sending best wishes to Ranveer Singh for stepping into the role of Don for Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3", veteran actor Zeenat Aman on Thursday said she hopes the makers now find a "worthy" female actor for Roma, a role that she essayed in the 1978 original.

Singh has been announced as the new face for the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's "Don" franchise, which was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Aman's movie.

Bachchan was succeeded by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who played Don in Akhtar's 2006 movie "Don" and its 2011 follow-up "Don 2" with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Roma.

Earlier in the day, Singh posted on Instagram that he hopes to make his two predecessors "proud" with his portrayal.

"Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema... My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud," he wrote.

Commenting on his post, Aman said, "Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a ‘jungly billi' to your Don.”

The 'jungly billi' phrase was in reference to the popular dialogue from Bachchan's movie. In one of the popular scenes, Bachchan's Don calls Aman's Roma ‘junglee billi' (wild cat). The dialogue was also incorporated in the Khan's 2006 movie and repeated in its sequel.

The third part of "Don" is expected to hit the screens in 2025. PTI

