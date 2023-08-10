Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley was already popular when she married the Indian textile heir, Arun Nayar. While the couple got divorced a couple of years later, Liz Hurley continued to be a popular name. Besides making headlines for her personal life, Hurley is also known for her jaw-dropping hot avatars that are simply too hard to resist. Her bikini looks, in particular, spread like wildfire on the internet. Just recently she shared some incredibly hot pics in an orange bikini and it compelled us to rewind the time and reminisce about good ol' days. Elizabeth Hurley Reveals the Secret Behind Her Well-Toned Body.

The days when Liz Hurley's bikini pictures were the only thing that men were craving. Even today when she's a mum to a 21-year-old, Elizabeth's hot avatars continue to fascinate us. Her perfectly toned body deserves all the attention and appreciation and it's only natural that she would like to flaunt it in skimpy bikinis. From solid colours to wild prints, Hurley's bikini collection has all the good designs that one could possibly think of. And it's only wise that we would share it with y'all. So without wasting any more time, let's check out Elizabeth's hottest bikini looks to date. Elizabeth Hurley’s THAT Dress Recreated by Son Damien Hurley; Everything About the Iconic Versace Safety Pin Dress.

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, are you sweating already?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).