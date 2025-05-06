New York [US], May 6 (ANI): From superstar Shah Rukh Khan's stunning look in Sabyasachi's all-black creation to Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh honouring his Sikh roots on a global platform, the Met Gala 2025 witnessed a strong Indian presence this year.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut and captured the attention in Sabyasachi's all-black creation.

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabysachi created a black floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented it with the Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

A video showing SRK introducing himself during an interview on the blue carpet has also gone viral. "Hi, I'm Shah Rukh," SRK humbly told the reporters stationed at the venue. The person behind the camera then asked him to introduce his designer and the outfit for the night. SRK acknowledged Sabyasachi's creativity as he said, "My designer Sabyasachi...he thought of it. For him, it's an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you."

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh stunned everyone with his traditional yet modern appearance at the Met Gala 2025. He made a grand and historic debut, becoming the first Indian turban-wearing man to attend the iconic event.

Diljit honoured his Sikh roots on a global platform by wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Dressed in a majestic Punjabi-inspired traditional outfit, Dosanjh paid tribute to his Punjabi heritage while making a bold fashion statement on one of the world's most-watched red carpets

Apart from his look, what caught the attention was his meeting with renowned Colombian singer Shakira. Several images and videos from the fashion night surfaced online.

Met Gala 2025 marked Diljit's debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night. He became the first turbaned actor-singer to debut at the event. Diljit's Met Gala look touched the hearts of his fans, as many hailed him and appreciated his thought behind his outfit.

Both Diljit and Shakira attended the Met Gala 2025 in Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung's creations.

Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made her debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night and publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time.

For the special gala night, she opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

The look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape--a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Kiara looked stunning in a black gown that she paired with the golden breastplate. She also relied on accessories and wore charms on her nails along with chunky golden jewellery on her fingers. Her wavy hairdo gave a cute touch to her overall appearance.

Isha Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Director Isha Ambani marked her stylish presence at the Met Gala 2025.

Have a look at pictures of Isha Ambani shared by fashion watchdog Diet Sabya.

She caught everyone's attention with her Met Gala look, which perfectly complemented the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Isha walked the iconic Met Gala carpet in designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and a white cape, Isha served looks with her Met Gala appearance. Anamika drew inspiration from Black dandy style and gave a more appealing touch to her design with semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work. For the glam, Isha opted for dewy makeup and tied her hair in a long braid.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the Met Gala 2025 carpet alongside her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Chopra turned heads in a tailored polka dot suit dress, a bespoke creation by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, perfectly in sync with the gala's theme: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

The outfit was a stylish nod to the evening's theme, centred around Black sartorial identity and the historical exploration of the Black dandy.

Her stunning ensemble was perfectly accented with dazzling high jewellery from Bvlgari, the luxury Italian house for which Chopra serves as a global ambassador, joining the ranks of stars like Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.Accompanying her was Nick Jonas, himself no stranger to the Met Gala carpet, walking side by side with his wife.

Nick Jonas stunned in a tailored suit that complemented that of Priyanka Chopra. In a heartfelt moment, Jonas was also captured helping his wife carry the gown's long trail.

The 2025 Met Gala holds a special place for Indian fashion and cinema enthusiasts, as several Indian stars made their debut appearances.

Indian celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the Met Gala 2025 carpet, turning heads with an ensemble that paid tribute to his signature opulence while harmonising with the evening's thought-provoking theme.

Dressed in a striking black overcoat shrug detailed with gold embroidery, Malhotra layered it over a crisp white bishop-sleeve shirt.

The formal shirt was elevated with a finely pressed black tie, which gleamed under the lights thanks to silver brooches adorned with emerald-toned stones.

A standout accessory was the golden elephant-face brooch on his overcoat, a subtle nod to Indian heritage, merging seamlessly with the evening's celebration of identity, heritage, and craftsmanship.

Completing the look were rugged combat shoes and a meticulously styled waxed hairdo.

Manish Malhotra not only made his Met Gala debut this year, but he also created custom outfits for several celebrities attending Hollywood's largest fashion event. Natasha Poonawalla, a socialite, was one celebrity who really stood out in Manish's creations.

Natasha wore a sculpted gown, which was "an exquisite fusion of armour, artistry, and ancestry."

Fashionista and entrepreneur Mona Patel stole the spotlight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps in a Thom Browne suit.

She made waves at the MET Gala 2025 after-party in a stunning custom creation by Amit Aggarwal. A tailored embodiment of power and precision--this look is crafted in silk velvette, handwoven with Amit Aggarwal's signature metallic fine yarn.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee attended the gala night dressed in a pair of high-waisted black trousers. He opted for shiny black shoes to complete the look.

He wore a striking choker that made a statement without drawing attention. His hands were embellished with several rings.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into the evolution of Black fashion and its cultural impact, spanning from the 18th century to modern-day expressions.

The concept takes inspiration from the influential 2009 book Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, exploring the notion of the Black dandy as a statement of style and identity.

Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit spotlights the fusion of fashion with historical and cultural narratives.

This edition of the gala, held as always at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, featured a power-packed list of co-chairs, including Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton. (ANI)

