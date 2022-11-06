Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Michael Douglas is all set to work with his son Cameron in the upcoming family drama film 'Blood Knot'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will be portraying the role of a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actor previously shared the screen space with his oldest son in Fred Schepisi's 2003 drama film 'It Runs in The Family', which also starred Michael's father Kirk Douglas.

In Blood Knot, Michael Douglas plays a father who, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Young Sheldon' director Howard Deutch will helm the adaptation of Bob Rich's book Looking Through Water, based on a script by Rowdy Herrington.

Deutch described the film "about redemption, love, and forgiveness. About several generations of a family brought together and torn apart by mystery, murder, and true confessions."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Michael will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania' alongside Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors which is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Produced by Marvel studios, the film is helmed by Peyton Reed. (ANI)

