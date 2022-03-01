Veteran star Michael Douglas will be seen playing the role of U.S. founding father and scientist Benjamin Franklin in a new series for Apple. According to Variety, the upcoming project is based on the book 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America' by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff. Michael Douglas Birthday Special: From Wall Street to Ant-Man, 10 Movie Quotes of the Academy Award-Winning Actor That Are Plain Awesome!

Kirk Ellis has come on board to write the particular show, and Emmy-winning director Tim Van Patten will helm it. It is reported that the untitled series will tell the story of one of the greatest gambles of Franklin's storied life. Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Hubby Michael Douglas Has Warned Their Kids About Acting.

At age 70, and with no diplomatic training, he convinced France's absolute monarchy to underwrite America's experiment in democracy.

