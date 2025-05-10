Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): Miley Cyrus has released her latest single, 'More to Lose,' alongside a poignant music video with an emotional depth.

The song, which features Cyrus' powerful vocals and introspective lyrics, is the fourth single from her upcoming album, 'Something Beautiful,' set to be released on May 30.

The music video for 'More to Lose' is a striking visual representation of the song's themes of heartbreak and longing.

Cyrus appears in various high-fashion outfits, including a stunning black gown, as she sings directly to the camera and sheds tears over a relationship that's not working out.

Through the video, Cyrus delivers a performance that's both raw and captivating.

Cyrus recently previewed her upcoming album and film at an event with Spotify in New York City, where she opened up about the special connection she shares with her fans.

"People say we grew up together, and we really did," she said, highlighting the unique bond she has with her audience, as quoted by People magazine.

The film, which will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, promises to be a magical and potent exploration of Cyrus' music and artistic vision.

'Something Beautiful' is Cyrus' ninth studio album, and it promises to be a bold and visually stunning project.

The album is inspired by Pink Floyd's 'The Wall,' but with a more contemporary and glamorous twist.

The film accompanying the album will feature Cyrus' music and storytelling, and is set to premiere in June. (ANI)

