Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus has released her new song "Beautiful That Way," which she recorded for the soundtrack of Gia Coppola's film 'The Last Showgirl', reported Deadline.

The song was released following its Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture, where it will compete against songs by Challengers, The Wild Robot, Emilia Perez, and Better Man.

Cyrus co-wrote "Beautiful That Way" with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt, who also produced the song.

"Spin baby spin. The night always falls. At least you had your day. Now the light shines on some other girl who's beautiful that way. She's beautiful that way," Cyrus sings.

'The Last Showgirl' tells the story of Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas performer played by Anderson, who faces an existential crisis after her long-running show is abruptly cancelled.

The film, written by Kate Gersten, explores the harsh realities faced by showgirls and the often-overlooked labour behind the world of entertainment.

Coppola, the film's director, described it earlier as an exploration of "how our culture just discards so effortlessly," as per Deadline.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd, and Jason Schwartzman also star in the film. It is set to open in U.S. theatres on December 13.

Anderson received her first Golden Globe nomination for 'The Last Showgirl' and will vie for the award alongside Angelina Jolie (Maria), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) and Kate Winslet (Lee), reported Deadline. (ANI)

