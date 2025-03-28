Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Reliance Retail's Tira, the omnichannel beauty retail platform, has announced the launch of two of the most exciting K-beauty brands in the Indian market - Milktouch and Sungboon Editor.

These viral, award-winning beauty brands, known for their innovative products and proven success worldwide, are now available only on Tira's online platforms and select stores, a release said.

Also Read | ‘L2: Empuraan’ Opens to Packed Theatres, Sparks Political Controversy.

Milktouch, the No.1 global K-beauty brand, brings its comprehensive range of skincare and makeup products to India. Known for actively listening to customer feedback, Milktouch has achieved remarkable success in markets such as Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Thailand, Russia, and EU countries.

The brand's standout products include the Milk touch All day Skin Fit Milky Glow Cushion, Milk Touch Hedera Helix Relaxing Cream, Milk Touch All Day Long And Curl Mascara Black.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2025 Outfits to Wear: Elevate Your Ramzan Eid Celebration with Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor Inspired Traditional Outfits (View Pics).

"With its unique ability to cater to diverse beauty needs, Milktouch is set to make a major impact in India, offering a high-quality, customer-centric beauty experience," the release said.

Sungboon Editor, an ingredient-oriented skincare brand, has also made its debut on Tira.

With a focus on effective ingredients and visible results, Sungboon Editor's products "are designed to deliver transformative skincare".

"The brand's Green Tomato Pore Lifting Ampoule has become a global favorite, alongside its Pore Lifting Ampoule Mask, Pore Lifting Ampoule Toner, and Pore Blurring Sun Cream have been widely praised for their efficacy," the release said.

It said Sungboon Editor's launch on Tira brings cutting edge, ingredient-conscious skincare to Indian beauty lovers.

"This launch brings Sungboon Editor's potent formulations to Indian consumers, offering a unique approach to skincare that is both effective and ingredient-conscious," the release said.

Tira's partnership with Milktouch and Sungboon Editor underscores "its commitment to bringing the best of global beauty to Indian customers".

"These brands, renowned for their viral success and innovative products, perfectly align with Tira's mission of offering a curated selection of premium beauty brands that are both globally acclaimed and locally relevant," the release said.

Both Milktouch and Sungboon Editor will be available only through Tira's website, mobile app, and at select Tira stores in India.

The release said that the launch further strengthens Tira's position as India's ultimate destination for high-performance, global beauty brands, offering Indian beauty enthusiasts access to the latest skincare and makeup trends from around the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)