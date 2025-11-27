Millie Bobby Brown just made Stranger Things fans even more emotional, just hours before the premiere of Netflix's popular sci-fi series' final season. ‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix Unveils the First 5 Minutes of the Final Season Featuring Will Byers and Vecna; Promises the Darkest, Most Intense Chapter Yet (Watch Video).

Brown, aka Eleven, took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt throwback note as she looked back on her journey as El. In her post, Brown described the show as "the most meaningful story to tell," reflecting on what the last eight years had meant to her. She also thanked series creators Matt and Ross Duffer for trusting her at a time when she was still figuring out her place in the industry.

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Journey as Eleven Before Season 5 Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

She wrote, "Thank you to the Duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn't have wanted--a British girl with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built. Enjoy Volume 1, folks. See you on the right side up."

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to share their emotions. "One user wrote, can't wait for this one last adventure!," while another added. "WE LOVE YOU MILLIE, OUR SUPERHERO." A third user wrote, "We are proud of you and the whole show, you have entered our hearts and will be remembered forever."

Her post landed just hours before the global premiere of the final season. The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, titled Volume 1, were released in India on Thursday, November 27, at 6:30 am IST.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and the finale on New Year's Eve. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Accidentally Leaked by Netflix? Fans Go Wild After Brief Appearance Online Before Official Release Date (Watch Trailer).

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.