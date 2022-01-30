New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Who does not like soaking up some sun in winter? Actor Shahid Kapoor and his lady love Mira Rajput are also making sure not to miss their dose of Vitamin D.

On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed picture with Shahid. In the image, Shahid can be seen leaning on his wife.

"Sugarboo," Mira captioned the post.

Shahid and Mira's loved-up picture has garnered several likes and comments.

"You both look so good together," a fan commented.

"Adorable," another one wrote.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 are parents to two children. They have a four-year-old daughter Misha and a two-year-old son Zain. They all are set to move into their new house this year. (ANI)

