Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Musicians Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum announced that they will be hosting a benefit concert to support those affected by the Texas floods, with proceeds going towards The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation, reported People.

The concert, called Band Together Texas, will take place on Sunday, August 17, at Moody Center in Austin.

Lambert, 41, and McCollum, 33, will collaborate with other stars from Texas to raise funds for flood-impacted communities as they recover and rebuild from the devastation, as per the outlet.

Joining Lambert and McCollum are musicians Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and the Randy Rogers Band.

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, former University of Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young will make appearances during the benefit, reported People.

The Texas flooding began on July 4, when unprecedented rainfall overflowed the Guadalupe River and caused flooding in parts of the Texas Hill Country. The death toll currently stands at 132 people, with dozens still missing, as per the outlet.

McCollum, who is from Conroe, called the flooding in Texas's Hill Country "truly heartbreaking." "This place and these people are my community. There is a long road ahead rebuilding and even though so many families are facing the unimaginable, we're Texas strong," he said in a statement.

"Miranda is inspiring in both her music and how big her heart is, and I'm honoured to be joining her for this benefit concert to support our fellow Texans and share a night of healing through music," according to People.

Lambert said, "One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great nee,d like folks in my home state are facing after the flood."

"There is so much devastation and loss, yet what's given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many. That's what we want to do with Band Together: Texans helping Texas."

"We hope it is a night that helps with healing while raising awareness and funds for The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation," added Lambert, reported People. (ANI)

